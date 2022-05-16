Notification Settings

Invitation to discuss Wednesfield’s rising crime rate

By Joe Sweeney

Residents in Wednesfield will be able to share face-to-face concerns with police for the first time the Covid pandemic.

Wednesfield High Street
Wednesfield High Street

Local people are being invited to attend the first in-person PACT (Partners and Communities Together) meeting since the 2020 outbreak.

One of the main concerns officers will be addressing during Tuesday evening’s meeting – at The Hub in Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park, at 6.30 – is a steady rise in crime over the last 12 months.

Official police statistics show an increase in the number of crimes reported in the town from more than seven per cent in April last year to ten and-a-half per cent in February.

Councillor Phil Bateman said: “Whilst nowhere near the worst part of the city by a large margin, these figures still show a steady rise in the number of crimes being committed locally, which is a worrying trend.

“I have been in regular contact with West Midlands Crime and Police Commissioner Simon Foster throughout this period, as I am unhappy about a number of issues we have locally, and have made that very plain to him.

“Basically, we need more police officers in Wednesfield. I have also written to the leader of the council, Councillor Ian Brookfield, and chief executive Tim Johnson to express my concerns.”

Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

