Parter of Wednesfield murder victim to host football tournament for charity

Nathan Burton with his daughter

Kirsty Gilbert has organised the tournament at Wednesfield Football Club in aid of Victim Support.

Four teams, comprising of Nathan's friends, family and BT work colleagues, will be playing from 12pm on Sunday.

Alongside the tournament, there will be children’s activities, including a bouncy castle, as well as raffles, food and a DJ.

Everyone is welcome to come along and will have the opportunity to make a donation to Victim Support on arrival.

Victim Support offers free and confidential support to anyone affected by crime, which people can access via the charity’s 24/7 support line or live chat on their website.

Kirsty said: "I’m putting on this event to raise money for Victim Support because of all the charity has done for me and my children.

"My support worker, Charlotte, was there for me from day one. She helped me through the immediate aftermath of Nathan’s death, and is always ringing to check in on me and make sure I’m coping. Having Victim Support there really made a difference to me when I was at my lowest – I hope I can raise lots of money to support the charity’s fantastic work helping people across the country who have been affected by crime."

Ellen Milazzo, head of the National Homicide Service at Victim Support, said: "We want to say a huge thank you to Kirsty for putting on this incredible event, in memory of Nathan and to raise money for Victim Support.

"Every year we support around 1,500 people bereaved by murder or manslaughter. Working with families, we see first-hand the devastating impact these crimes have on them and the wider community. The pain of bereavement can be life changing, but losing a loved one to murder is even more traumatic and disorientating. This event is an inspiring way to pay tribute to Nathan and for all those who knew and loved him to come together and celebrate his life."