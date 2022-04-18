Charity football match organised in tragic stab victim's honour

Nathan Burton was tragically killed last year

The match will kick off at Wednesfield Football Club at 1pm and there will be food available, music from a DJ and fundraising raffles.

Nathan Burton, 27, was found seriously injured at a property in Moseley in April 2021 and died in hospital the following day.

Nathan, from Wednesfield, worked for BT and as a tribute fellow workers lined a street in his honour on the day of his funeral.

The father of a ten-month-old daughter's partner Kirsty is organising the football match and called on anyone who knew Nathan to attend in his memory.

Players in the match are being asked to donate £10 and tickets for the event, which starts at noon and finishes at 6pm, are £5.