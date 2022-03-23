Notification Settings

Two men cut free after car hits traffic island and rolls into parked vehicles

By Lisa O'Brien
Wednesfield

Two men had to be cut free from a car after a crash in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two men had to be freed from the car by firefighters following the crash. Photo: @WMFSFallingsP
Fire crews from Willenhall and Fallings Park in Wolverhampton were called to Wood End Road in Wednesfield at about 12.20am on Wednesday after the silver BMW crashed.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "It involved a car which had been in collision with a traffic island.

The car sustained serious damage in the crash. Photo: @WMFSFallingsP

"After the collision the car continued a distance of 20m as it was rolling before it came to rest against two parked vehicles.

"Two men were trapped in the vehicle and were freed by firefighters using cutting equipment to remove the roof of the vehicle.

"Crews made the vehicles safe and the casualties were then passed into the care of the ambulance service."

Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

