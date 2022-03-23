Two men cut free after car hits traffic island and rolls into parked vehicles

Two men had to be freed from the car by firefighters following the crash. Photo: @WMFSFallingsP

Fire crews from Willenhall and Fallings Park in Wolverhampton were called to Wood End Road in Wednesfield at about 12.20am on Wednesday after the silver BMW crashed.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "It involved a car which had been in collision with a traffic island.

The car sustained serious damage in the crash. Photo: @WMFSFallingsP

"After the collision the car continued a distance of 20m as it was rolling before it came to rest against two parked vehicles.

"Two men were trapped in the vehicle and were freed by firefighters using cutting equipment to remove the roof of the vehicle.