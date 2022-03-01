Popular Wolverhampton social club gets new lease of life

Corpus Christi Social Centre in Ashmore Avenue

Corpus Christi Social Centre in Ashmore Avenue, Ashmore Park, Wednesfield, officially reopened on December 31 last year under the management of Toni-Marie Carter, from neighbouring Willenhall.

The club was saved from permanent closure following a number of online petitions from residents on the estate, as well as continued campaigns from local councillor Phil Bateman and city MP Jane Stevenson.

An official licensing application has now been submitted to Wolverhampton Council, which will go before committee members later this month.

First opened in December 1976, the club is owned by the the neighbouring Corpus Christi RC Church.

Councillor Bateman said this week: “After speaking with many local residents about the reopening of the club, my opinion is that most of them are greatly excited by this important social and leisure facility springing back into life.

“The closure of this long-standing social centre had robbed the local community of an important leisure facility. There were many people who approached me at the time, horrified that the community had lost a much-loved establishment.”

Since reopening, the club has staged a weekly series of popular events, including live music, dance displays, indoor sports and quizzes and a regular carvery.

The centre has also unveiled plans to hold frequent high-profile attractions regularly, starting with a VIP ‘meet and greet’ evening with snooker ace Jimmy ‘the whirlwind’ White on Saturday, April 2.

Tickets for the event are already on sale, priced £25 for general seating and £45 to meet the sports star. Also, budding snooker players who feel lucky can play a frame with Jimmy for £100. Bookings can be made on 07984 696757.

Jimmy ‘the whirlwind’ White

MP Jane Stevenson said: “So many people were concerned the club would be permanently closed, and I was delighted to hear Toni-Marie’s plans for the future.

“She’s started with a bit of a spruce-up, then we can look forward to special events, a regular carvery, darts teams, afternoon teas – she has so many great ideas. Rooms will also be available to hire for groups and functions.”

Members of the public have until Monday, March 21, to make any representations they wish to with regard to the licensing application.

Representations should be sent to the licensing department at Wolverhampton Civic Centre and must only be in relation to the four licensing objectives. Personal references or non-licensing objective comments will not be considered.

The four licensing objectives are as follows: prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, prevention of public nuisance and protection of children from harm.

Further information on the application is available from Senior Licensing and Compliance Officer Anita Chonk on 01902 553834 , email Anita.Chonk@wolverhampton.gov.uk