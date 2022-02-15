Notification Settings

Police growing concerned for Wolverhampton man missing for more than a fortnight

By Lisa O'BrienWednesfieldPublished: Last Updated:

Police are growing concerned for a man from Wolverhampton who has been missing for just over a fortnight.

Police are trying to trace John Balcombe
John Balcombe, aged 59, was last seen on January 31.

He had been living at his daughter's home in Wednesfield, but has not been seen since he left the address last month.

Police say they have been looking for him since he was reported missing later that same day, however there have been no sightings so far.

He also has some links to Kent.

John has shoulder length grey hair and a full beard, he’s described as untidy, hunched over and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a black cap, two overcoats and orange check shirt, dark blue jeans and scuffed boots.

Anyone who sees John is asked to call 999, while those with information are asked to message police via live chat on the West Midlands Police website or call 101.

Quote reference MPWV/1100/22.

