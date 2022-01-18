Man left with serious hand injury after industrial incident

The incident happened around 6.30am at Jenks and Cattell Engineering in Wednesfield. Photo: Google Street Map

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service, Fire Service and Police were called to news of an industrial incident at Jenks and Cattell Engineering on Neachells Lane in Wednesfield around 6.34am on Tuesday, January 18.

They arrived to find a man in his 50s, who had his hand trapped in machinery.

The fire crew from Wednesbury worked with ambulance crews, a doctor and specialist engineers to release him, before he was treated at the scene and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service: "At 6.37am on Tuesday 18 January, we responded to an industrial incident in Neachells Lane, Wednesfield.

"Firefighters from Wednesbury fire station and our Technical Rescue Unit were mobilised, with the first crew arriving in four minutes.

"A man’s hand was trapped in machinery.

"We worked with on-site staff, the ambulance service, a doctor and specialist engineers to release him, before he was taken to hospital by the ambulance service."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an industrial incident on Neachells Lane at 6.34am.

"We sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team, a MERIT trauma doctor and two Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Cars to the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one male patient who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of a man trapped in machinery at a premises in Neachells Lane, Wednesfield, at just after 6.30am today (Tuesday).

"Officers attended along with colleagues from the fire and ambulance services.

"The man in 50s was attended to at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."