Narrow boat cruise returns to historic Wednesfield canal

Wednesfield canal

The first Birmingham Canal Navigation Narrow Boat cruise will take place on Friday, May 6, and is expected to attract tourists from across the Midlands.

Wednesfield North Councillor Phil Bateman said: "I am not sure exactly how many boats there will be in the cruise yet. But to have them in our village again will be most welcome."

The canal was given Royal Assent on April 30, 1792 and was built to transport coal between Staffordshire, Wolverhampton, Walsall and Birmingham. Nick named the Curley Wurley the canal cuts its way through beautiful countryside and urban heritage sites.

Councillor Bateman added: “This is a fantastic canal with, a brilliant history, and has been a real part of the growth and development of the sub-region. This canal has more than played its part in the first industrial revolution, which is still the base of the manufacturing and engineering companies which the area is famous for.

"Back in 2008 our canal after much pressure on the City of Wolverhampton declared the Wyrley and Essington canal, as a Local Nature Reserve.

"It has a huge head of Coots and Moor Hens, Canada Geese, Ducks and Mute Swans, Otters are travelling along its length, Badgers have moved in, and the Bird Life is rich and attractive. All of which has been raising numbers of visitors to the canal taking walks excising their dogs, fishing, and cycling."

He added: "Now we have some more good news in that on Friday, May 6, here at Bentley Bridge Wednesfield, the BCN Narrow-Boat Cruise will be once again visiting and moored.

"This will be the first cruise of the New Year, and will (Covid-19 allowing) be very much welcomed by Wednesfield.