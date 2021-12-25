Santa and his reindeer bring festive cheer to hospital

Ava Findley enjoys a visit from Santa and his reindeer at New Cross Hospital

Patients, relatives and staff at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton enjoyed a surprise visit from George and Mistletoe the reindeers, as well as the man in red himself, on Christmas Eve.

The visit, which was arranged by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity, lifted the spirits of the patients who will be spending the festive season in hospital.

Some of the Trust’s oldest and youngest patients received the unusual visit from Santa’s little helpers.

Dawn Stait from Cannock said it was magical to see the reindeer at what was a difficult time for her.

The 65-year-old said: "Christmas has been so difficult and I haven’t been able to help with things like picking out the tree so seeing the reindeer here today has made it feel much more like Christmas. "

Another patient, Anne Archer, from Birmingham, said she was over the moon to see real life reindeer.

The 72-year-old said: "I am a real animal lover so to actually see real life reindeer it has lifted my spirits.

"I am hopefully going home on Monday so I will be having a delayed Christmas with my family then."

Ward sister Sharon Chambers was delighted to welcome the special guests on site.

She said: “I wasn’t exactly sure what was happening but I knew something exciting was going on today so I swapped my shift to make sure I was in and I’m so happy I did, it’s been fantastic."

On the Children’s Ward, nine-year-old Riley Hickman was thrilled to see the reindeer while in hospital following an ear operation.

He said: “It was amazing to see Santa and his reindeers. They were so cool to see. I did not expect to see that. It was so nice to see.

"I am hoping Santa visits me tomorrow, I have been good and I am hoping for a phone."

Riley’s mother Michelle Hickman said: "He’s been really down about coming into hospital in the build up to Christmas but this has definitely put a smile on his face.

"He’s heading home today so we’re really pleased he won’t miss out on Christmas at home with the family."

Natasha Wade, who is mum to three-year-old Ava Findley, was also pleased to be heading home, but only after meeting St Nick himself.

She said: "It’s just absolutely magical."

Julie Plant, senior matron for Children’s Services, said it was a huge morale boost for staff.

She said: "After another difficult year, this visit has been a real morale boost for everyone.

"We try and do all we can to make our patients smile and this certainly has done so."

The visit was made possible thanks to the Phoenix Children’s Foundation Charity, who spend their time bringing cheer and joy to vulnerable or poorly children and adults.

Anita Withers from the charity said: "These reindeers have a lovely temperament and they’re great with young children.