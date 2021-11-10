15 metre phone mast planned for Wednesfield

Councillor Phil Bateman (Lab. Wednesfield North).

Hutchinson Telecom have informed councillors they will apply for planning permission for the 5G mast on Griffiths Drive.

In a letter to councillors the company stated: "We have already undertaken several steps in the site identification process having examined the Radio Communications Agency Mast Register, our record of other operators’ sites and the council’s own mast register.

"In addition, the policies in the council’s development plan have been examined and any relevant planning history of the site."

Wednesfield North Councillor Phil Bateman published the letter on his Facebook site to inform residents about the impending planning application.

He said: "We have received this information relating to a proposal to place a 5G telecom mast on Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park .

"We will be making enquiries with the City Council Planning Department in the morning. But we thought residents should know of the proposals as well."

Residents were split into two camps about the proposed mast, those who believe it will be an eyesore and those who want better mobile phone coverage.

Lucy Thompson said: "Are we really talking them stick a massive telephone mass on the green down the shops? That's where postcode suggests its going and if it it is That's just ridiculous."

However, James Clarke said: "Great news. About time we got 5G up here in Ashmore Park, the rest of Wednesfield has pretty good coverage."