Pupils on target with sponsored shoot-out

Pupils Emily Bellingham, Pari Patel, Oliver Griffiths, Jaskarn Randhawa, Joshua Bradley and Freya Bailey

As many as 470 pupils, aged from three to eleven, took part in a two-day challenge at Perry Hall Primary School, in Wednesfield.

Pupils got the chance to take shots at an inflatable speed goal which monitored the times of their activity.

They had to see who could get the highest score in the quickest time possible.

Their efforts did not go unrewarded as the pupils raised £3,500 through sponsorship for the event, to be used to buy new sports equipment for the school.

The penalty challenge at Perry Hall Primary School

Acting headteacher Claire Gibbins said: "It has been an incredible two days, which both children and teachers have really enjoyed.

"After a disrupted and challenging year for everyone it has been a great opportunity for the children to come together as a school family, promoting sportsmanship and having fun.

"Pupils said that they had enjoyed taking part, raising money and having fun."

The challenge saw competition between pupils as they sought to gain the fastest goals.

Adam Boneham, the schools sports coach, said “It’s been truly an incredible experience to see these children trying there hardest to achieve their highest score.

"Seeing the smiles across all of the children’s faces and seeing everyone cheering and supporting others has been the best part of the last two days.”