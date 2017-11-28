Raj Kumar: Road to be named after popular Wolverhampton shopkeeper

Raj Kumar, aged 52, ran Ashmore Park Hardware for more than 30 years before his death in August.

In the wake of his death more than 2,000 people attended an emotional service to remember Mr Kumar outside his shop.

Now council chiefs have confirmed a currently unnamed service road behind Mr Kumar's shop is due to be renamed Raj Kumar Drive in a permanent tribute to the community stalwart.

Councillor Phil Bateman said: "After Raj's untimely passing lots of people made suggestions about what we could do.

"Padda Brewster, who was part of the campaign to save The Ashmore pub, said 'wouldn't it be good to name the service road – which hasn't got a name – after Raj'.

"That road served the shop and it seemed to me a really decent suggestion.

"Obviously there are lots of hurdles to go through with these things but myself and my two other ward councillors thought it was a good.

"The road is owned by Wolverhampton Homes and they've been mulling it over for a while, but got back to me saying it's looked on with favour.

"The long and short of it is we will have a lasting memory of Raj by having the road named after him.

"That will be there as long as the road is needed. It's a really nice long lasting tribute to a man who affected the hearts and minds of thousands of Ashmore Parkers and further afield.

"I think this tribute is very worthy of the man, and the people of Wednesfield will very much appreciate it."

A Wolverhampton Homes letter to Councillor Bateman said: “I am pleased to let you know that I have had no objections to the request to name the service road off Griffiths Drive as shown on the attached plan.

"Therefore I can confirm that the name, Raj Kumar Drive, has now been allocated.

"As discussed this will not be used for postal addresses, it will still remain a private service road to the rear of the shops providing access.

"As noted in the wording for the consultation it will be by way of a memorial to a much respected local trades person who passed away earlier this year.”