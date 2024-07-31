Anger as 'horrific-looking' 68ft phone mast back on the agenda months after being rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents have reacted angrily to news that developer Cornerstone has lodged an appeal against Wolverhampton Council's decision to refuse the plans.

Councillor Sohail Khan said residents were appalled that the mast could yet go ahead, after being rejected by the council.

The plan to build the mast at South Staffordshire Golf Club was rejected by Wolverhampton Council in November last year.

The scheme also included 12 antennae, four dishes and four ground-based cabinets at the site off Codsall Road.

Councillor Khan said: "The thing looks horrific.