The Rock in Tettenhall is the city’s second most dangerous junction, with 12 personal injuries sustained in collisions there in recent years.

The city council recently responded to calls to introduce measures to increase safety and reduce traffic queues at the busy junction.

But plans to introduce a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) led to uproar from the local community and the council is currently reviewing feedback from a consultation.

The scheme proposed 'no right turn' signs to prevent traffic from turning across from Lower Street and Henwood Road onto Tettenhall Road, among other measures.

But it led to fears that it would shift traffic congestion onto other roads, reduce air quality and force traffic down narrow, winding roads, causing safety issues for pedestrians and cyclists.

The petition calling for a 'three-way traffic light experiment for The Rock Junction' was set up by Neal Kelshaw, who lives in Lower Green, Tettenhall.

Mr Kelshaw, residents and councillors gathered at Wolverhampton's Civic Centre on Thursday afternoon to hand over the petition to the council's democratic services department.

The petition says a three-way phase solution would be a non-contentious proposal and also calls for other measures which would help improve access for pedestrians and cyclists and tackle issues such as speeding.

Mr Kelshaw said: "I created the petition having consulted with residents in order to come up with our own proposals to solve traffic issues.

"I feel great it's now got over 1,000 signatures.

"It shows we have the voice of the ward.

"We want the council to listen to us and trial our plans.

"We've formed a community forum and are meeting with the council on Friday to request re-designation of the district as a neighbourhood plan area with a neighbourhood forum."

In January, scores of residents and ward councillors turned out to protest over the council's proposals at Tettenhall Pool.

Some held placards which read "Listen to the people of Tettenhall", "Safety first" and "Save our neighbourhood".

They wanted any plans to take account of the Tettenhall neighbourhood plan, giving due consideration to its legal standing in 'placing local communities at the heart of decision making'.

In January, Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This is one of the most dangerous traffic junctions in all of Wolverhampton and is also one of the busiest, with long queues a common experience for motorists.

“We are grateful for the almost 300 responses from local residents and motorists as part of what has clearly been a far-reaching consultation. We will now take time to give full and proper consideration to all of the issues raised and to analyse and understand the feedback before feeding back to residents.

“We will also be seeking the opinion of independent traffic management experts on the options available for this junction.”

It is understood highways chiefs were to spend six weeks considering traffic calming measures, due to run until mid-March.