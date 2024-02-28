Leap year baby Gordon celebrates turning 23 despite actually being 92!

Gordon Meese, who lives in Tettenhall, but was born in Birmingham, was one of the few lucky babies to be born on February 29, 1928, granting him the unique ability to celebrate his birthday every four years.

The leap-year baby is now celebrating his 92nd birthday on Thursday; however if you ask him, he will tell you that he is only 23.

To help celebrate the unique occasion, Gordon's family treated him to a lavish meal at the Grey Hound pub in Lower Penn.

Allison Meese, Gordon's daughter, said: "He had a fantastic time, he really enjoyed the attention with it all. It was really lovely.

"There was a lot of the family there, there was myself and my three daughters and two stepdaughters, he has seven granddaughters all together, and they have three boys between them so his three great-grandsons.

"He loved it. He is showing his age a little bit, but he stands tall and straight and he is really sharp. He loves to walk his dog, which he does every day."

The soon-to-be 23-year-old still has a sense of humour surrounding the leap-year birthday, with Gordon changing which day he celebrates his special day to keep his family on their toes.

Allison said: "We are all really proud of him and he does have a sense of humour about it. He says he is in his 20s, and he always asks if we celebrate it on the 1st or the 29th.

"If we celebrate on the 1st he will say it's the 29th and vice versa. He's really funny with it. It's quite a unique birthday to have I think, it's definitely something worth celebrating."

Gordon spent his youth in his birth city of Birmingham before meeting the love of his life, Kathleen, and getting married at St Peter's Church, Wolverhampton.

The two later moved to their family home in Tettenhall.

Gordon soon followed a career in the driving industry, taking on the unique role of a sweet and tobacco salesman, HGV driver and bus driver, however, he said he is most proud of his loving family.

Allison said: "He is really proud of turning 92, but he has always said that the thing he is most proud of is his family.

"Most of us are doctors, nurses and teachers. He is really proud of everyone in his family. It's an amazing day."