Bus service through Tettenhall diverted after crash reported

National Express West Midlands announced at around 12pm on Thursday that diversions were in place as a result of a collision on Wergs Road, Tettenhall.

The bus company advised that the number 1, between Dudley and Tettenhall Wood, has been diverted via Wrottesley Road, Redhouse Road and Regis Road.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was contacted for further information and a spokesperson said the service was not called to the crash.