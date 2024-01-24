Celebrate womanhood in all forms at charity event

The event, organised by The Haven Wolverhampton and taking place at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall on Thursday, February 15, will feature TEDx speaker and gender equality advocate, Pamilerin Beckley.

Ms Beckley, who is also The Haven Wolverhampton’s Architect of Stories, will deliver a self-affirming talk ‘Anything but a Lady – Re-defining Womanhood’, which celebrates the strength and beauty of womanhood in all its forms.

The aim is to teach attendees self-love, empowerment, and solidarity to help them to overcome limiting labels and embrace their own unique identity.

With her knowledge and passion in raising awareness about issues that affect women today, the talk from Ms Beckley will give guidance about how to break free from societal expectations and redefine what it means to be a woman on individuals’ own terms.

The event is open to all, whether it’s women looking to start or grow their business and network, or those looking for an empowering evening out to celebrate Galentine’s Day with friends or colleagues.

In addition to the talk, attendees will be able to network with other women, enjoy networking games, a charity raffle, and buy a selection of gifts and sweet treats from the female-led stall holders.

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: “The Haven supports women and their families who have been affected by domestic abuse, so it makes total sense for us to host an event that celebrates female empowerment, while raising essential funds for us to continue to keep women safe and help them to start their own empowerment journeys.

“The Galentine’s-themed event is in its second year, with last year’s being a huge success. so we suggest booking soon as tickets are limited and to avoid missing out.

"We hope to celebrate female empowerment and love with you for Galentine’s Day.”

Pamilerin Beckley said: “The Haven’s networking events always provide a safe space for women to reflect on their own experiences and aspirations, and to connect with a community of like-minded individuals.

"I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts on challenging the status quo and breaking free from harmful societal expectations.

"By unapologetically embracing our own authenticity, we can create a more inclusive and vibrant society that celebrates diversity and fosters growth.

"Not just for ourselves, but most importantly for the young women and girls who look up to us.”

The event will take place at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall on Thursday, February 15 from 6pm to 8.30pm,, with tickets priced at £12.50 per person, or guests can upgrade to the VIP ticket for £19.50 which includes a glass of prosecco.

All attendees will receive a goody bag, along with their ticket including tea, coffee, and a sweet treat.

Funds raised at the event will go towards essential support services for women and children who have been subjected to domestic abuse.

The Galentine's Women's Networking Event is sponsored by Parkdale Dental, and the goody bags are sponsored by Oak Tree Shutters.

To book, go to havenrefuge.org.uk/event/galentinesnetworking2024/ or email give@havenrefuge.org.uk for more information.