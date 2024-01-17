Delight among students and former students as school receives new mini-bus

The Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) at Tettenhall Wood School has successfully raised funds for a much-needed 'lite' minibus, with more than £30,000 raised towards the costs.

The PTFA, comprising trustees who are current or former parents of Tettenhall Wood School (TWS) students, embarked on the project to give back to the school community.

Recognising the need for a vehicle that could be driven on a standard driving license, which would allow more staff to facilitate student outings, the PTFA said it set its sights on acquiring a minibus and, after attaining charity status in 2021, the association began applying for grants towards the minibus.

A spokeswoman for the PTFA said: "Understanding the enormity of fundraising required for such a project, the PTFA attained charity status in 2021, opening doors to apply for grants from various organisations.

"Despite an initial setback with the National Lottery fund, the association's persistent efforts paid off.

"Generous grants totalling £25,000 were received from The Clothworkers Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, and another charitable entity.

"The PTFA extends its heartfelt gratitude to these donors for their pivotal contributions."

The association was also given a private donation of £5,000 and receiving other smaller contributions from friends of the school and the Waitrose Community Fund, which allowed the school to source quotes for the minibus.

The school was able to purchase and receive the new minibus on January 9 and the PTFA said the association and school were delighted about the opportunities now available for students at the school.

The spokeswoman said: "This collective support underscores the community's commitment to the well-being and development of TWS students.

"The school, in its due diligence, sourced quotations and detailed the specifications required for the minibus.

"After overcoming production delays and challenges posed by Covid, the school joyously received the minibus on January 9.

"As the Tettenhall Wood School community celebrates this achievement, there is palpable excitement about the opportunities this minibus will provide.

"The PTFA's endeavour is not just a testament to their dedication but also a beacon of what can be achieved through collective effort and community support.

"The school eagerly anticipates the myriad ways in which this minibus will enhance its pupils' access to and experiences within the wider community."