Wolverhampton residents protesting over 'lack of transparency' on traffic calming measures at busy junction

The consultation period on a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which would see highway changes at The Rock junction in Tettenhall designed to help reduce traffic congestion and improve safety ends on Friday.

But it has been marred by accusations of residents not receiving letters or enough information on the scheme, which proposes no right turn signs to prevent traffic from turning across from Lower Street and Henwood Road onto Tettenhall Road.

They are calling on the council to halt its plans and launch a more formal consultation process which would take account of the Tettenhall neighbourhood plan, giving due consideration to its legal standing in 'placing local communities at the heart of decision making'.

Around 70 residents attended a previous meeting in December to share their concerns.

Residents and ward councillors will now meet at Tettenhall Pool on Sunday at 2pm with a post on the Tettenhall Village Facebook page saying: "After feedback from councillors in the area and a lack of information to residents it is evident that cabinet members have failed to respond to our concerns regarding this matter.

"It appears that many residents feel the only course of action is make our feelings known by protesting at an area which will see increased traffic by the play area as a direct result of these proposals."