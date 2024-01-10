Tettenhall expert at society meeting

Mr Barry Picken MBE is to speak at Bridgnorth Historical Society’s January lecture to be held on Monday in the Community Centre in Low Town.

The talk will be entitled “Tettenhall Wood House 1833-1969”.

Mr Picken was appointed an MBE in 2020 for services to the community of Wolverhampton and West Midlands.

The lecture begins at 7.30pm and all visitors are welcome. Admission is £5.