Diversion alert for motorists across Wolverhampton with roadworks planned

Mill Lane and School Road will be among the roads planned for works. Photo: Google Street Map

Wolverhampton Council has put out a notice to let motorists across the city know about the various diversions and road closures that are set to take place at locations in and around Wolverhampton over the next month.

The council said it was making an order under Section 14(1)(a) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, barring vehicles from the various stretches of road on the dates and times specified due to carriageway resurfacing.

The first set of works are set to take place from Tuesday, August 8 to Wednesday, August 9 at Needwood Drive in Lanesfield, between 9.30am and 3pm each day.

It will mean that the road will be closed in both directions and will see diversions on the easterly route on Birmingham New Road, Spring Road and Hilton Road and on the westerly route on Hilton Road, Walton Road and Birmingham New Road.

The next set of works are set to take place on Deans Road in Moseley between Monday, August 14 and Wednesday, August 23, which would be closed in both directions between its junction with Willenhall Road and the Railway Bridge between 9.30am and 3pm each day.

Diversions on the easterly route would be along Willenhall Road, Neachells Lane and Wednesfield Way, while the westerly route would include more road, going along Willenhall Road, Lower Horseley Fields, Horseley Fields, Middle Cross, Ring Road, Wednesfield Road and Wolverhampton Road.

In Whitmore Reans, there is set to be a day of diversions on Gatis Street on September 7, with the road expected to be closed in both directions between numbers 18/20 and 24 to numbers 22 and 20a, with closures expected between 9.30am and 3pm.

Finally, the area around Mill Lane and School Road in Tettenhall Wood is set to see a week of diversions and disruption due to works taking place from Monday, September 11 to Friday, September 15, running from 9.30am to 2.30pm each day.

Under the planned works, School Lane will be closed in both directions, as would Mill Lane at its junction with Yew Tree Lane and School Road and junctions along School Road for Penk Rise, Long Lake Avenue and The Crescent would also be closed.

Yew Tree Lane would be closed in both directions at its junction with School Road and Mill Lane, although the access and egress areas to the health centre, schools, Tanfield Close and Shaw Lane would remain open.

Easterly diversions would be in place along the route of Wood Road, High Street, Upper Green, Wergs Road and Yew Tree Lane, while the westerly diversion would be along Church Road, The Holloway, Bridgnorth Road, Wightwick Bank and Mill Lane.