Councillors hail success of inaugural celebration event for local nature reserve

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Cllr Dr Michael Hardacre, along with resident Bob Kyte, local councillors and representatives from Tettenhall Transport Heritage Centre, officially unveiling the restored Tettenhall railway station sign at the Cupcake Lane café on Henwood Road.

The event took place on Saturday (July 8), bringing together local organisations and charities who have an interest in the nature reserve and want to encourage more people to enjoy the benefits it brings to the local area.

The event was the first to be held, with organisers intending to hold it annually in the summer.

At the popular Cupcake Lane café on Henwood Road, the former Tettenhall Railway Station, the restored station sign was unveiled by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, along with local councillors and resident Bob Kyte, who donated the original letters that he had kept from the original sign.

In the adjoining meadow, stallholders including the Canal & River Trust, Birmingham Black Country Wildlife Trust, Friends of the WEC and the Wolverhampton Amateur Radio Society were represented. Neighbourhood police community support officers also attended.

Despite the weather, hundreds of people came to enjoy the day and celebrate what the local nature reserve has to offer.

Tettenhall Wightwick councillor Ellis Turrell said: “It was a fantastic day, and it was great to see so many people coming along to support the event and to promote our wonderful local nature reserve.

“The Smestow Valley is truly a hidden gem in the city, where people come from all areas to enjoy the natural peace and beauty of the nature reserve – as well as the associated health benefits that brings.

“We are incredibly lucky to have this asset in our community, along with the Staffordshire and Worcestershire canal. As local councillors we are committed to helping the nature reserve to thrive.