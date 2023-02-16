Car park near Tettenhall Pool shut at night after anti-social behaviour concerns

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/02/23.The Stockwell Road car park, next to Tettenhall Pool will now be closed from 10pm due to drug dealing and a spate of anti-social behaviour taking place..

The barriers on Stockwell Road, used by visitors to access the attraction and the village, will be closed at 10pm and opened each morning at 7am.

The move, implemented on February 14, came after concerns were raised by both Councillor Sohail Khan and Councillor Wendy Thompson.

Councillor Khan, who represents Tettenhall Regis on Wolverhampton Council, said: "Anti-social behaviour has started to increase and residents have complained about cars pulling up at night, seeing nitrous oxide cannisters and there being lots of noise.

"One of the issues was to do with motorists and bikers causing noise and disruption. I've had complaints of motorists going on there and doing some suspicious activities, whilst another told me there was a motorbike on there doing wheelies at night-time and other stuff including people playing music.

"Tettenhall Pool itself, it's for all residents to enjoy across the city – but local residents should not have to put up with any disruption especially out of hours, especially anti-social behaviour, on the car park nearby.

"The car park is there to access the pool and the town and we don't want that to stop, but people shouldn't be going there to cause disruption to residents living nearby at night."

Councillor Khan said he raised the issue alongside Councillor Thompson, who represents the nearby Tettenhall Wightwick, and had later received confirmation the gates would be locked up.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: “Following an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour around the car park at Tettenhall Pool, we have had to take the decision to put overnight closures in place.

"The barrier at the car park on Stockwell Road will be locked each evening at 10pm and unlocked each morning at 7am, this will apply Monday to Sunday including Bank Holidays. The new arrangements came into effect on Tuesday.