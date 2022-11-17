Prominent Grade II listed Wolverhampton building for sale at £2.5m

Rock House at Old Hill, Tettenhall

Offers in the region of £2.5 million are being invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for Rock House, which occupies a prominent position in Old Hill, Tettenhall.

The property features eight recently refurbished luxury apartments, which have been developed to a high standard.

There is additional ground floor commercial premises to the rear of the building currently occupied by The Rock Dental Practice.

The property has a communal courtyard and private gated driveway with 11 on-site car parking spaces.

Martin Zaki, who is marketing the property for TSR, said: “Rock House has a highly visible roadside location and represents a very attractive investment opportunity."

“We anticipate a high level of interest in this charming property which has been impressively converted to stylish apartments, with all residential tenancies on nine to 24-month rolling agreements," he added.