Staff at Wolverhampton shop threatened with knife and metal bar during raid

By James VukmirovicPublished:

An investigation has begun after armed robbers terrorised staff at a shop in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after three men, one armed with a metal bar and another with a knife, stormed the Nisa on School Road in Tettenhall Wood, Wolverhampton at around 10.30am on Friday.

Staff were threatened by the men, who took cash, cigarettes and spirits before fleeing the store.

No one was injured in the robbery, but staff were left shaken and West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating an armed robbery at Nisa, School Road, Wolverhampton, at around 10.30am on Friday.

"Staff were threatened as three men – one armed with a metal bar and another with a knife – took cash, cigarettes and spirits before fleeing the store.

"Although no-one was injured it was a traumatic ordeal for workers. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/949085/22."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

