Staff at Wolverhampton shop threatened with knife and metal bar during raid

Officers from West Midlands Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a shop

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation after three men, one armed with a metal bar and another with a knife, stormed the Nisa on School Road in Tettenhall Wood, Wolverhampton at around 10.30am on Friday.

Staff were threatened by the men, who took cash, cigarettes and spirits before fleeing the store.

No one was injured in the robbery, but staff were left shaken and West Midlands Police have asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating an armed robbery at Nisa, School Road, Wolverhampton, at around 10.30am on Friday.

"Staff were threatened as three men – one armed with a metal bar and another with a knife – took cash, cigarettes and spirits before fleeing the store.