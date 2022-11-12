Notification Settings

Buses forced to divert after two-car crash closes road

By Lisa O'BrienTettenhallPublished:

A crash partially closed a road in Wolverhampton, forcing a bus diversion.

Lower Street, Tettenhall. Photo: Google
A stretch of Lower Street in Tettenhall was shut for around an hour following the two-car smash.

The collision happened between Malthouse Lane and Aldersley Road on Saturday at around 1pm.

A West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed two vehicles were involved but said there didn't appear to be anyone seriously injured.

National Express West Midlands was forced to divert the number five service in both directions via Aldersley Road and Blackburn Road.

An update on travel monitoring site Inrix said: "Very slow traffic due to earlier incident on Lower Street both ways between Malthouse Lane and Aldersley Road. All lanes have been re-opened."

National Express West Midlands also tweeted that the incident had ended and service five was operating on its normal route.

