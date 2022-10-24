Tettenhall care home holds birthday party to mark 15th birthday

Staff celebrating the home's 15th birthday

Staff at Care UK’s Foxland Grange, on Wergs Road, held a party to mark fifteen years after it welcomed its first residents.

Residents, relatives, friends of the home, and team members were treated to an afternoon tea party which included a 15 number cake, cupcakes and a selection of sandwiches.

Team members decorated the home with banners, garlands and balloons, and welcomed entertainment from Good Times Theatre and Nick Golden, a local entertainer, and volunteer Barry Williams, who played 15 classical tracks.

To mark the occasion, team members from Foxland Grange welcomed Deputy Mayor, Counsellor Mike Hardache, and Deputy Mayoress Lynn Plant, to the home. Everyone enjoyed singing happy birthday and toasting the home’s milestone.

Su Edmonds, General Manager at Foxland Grange, said: “It was wonderful to see residents celebrating and toasting the special milestone, and to have the Deputy Mayor and the Deputy Mayoress of Wolverhampton join us for our party really was the cherry on the birthday cake.

"The whole team worked hard to organise the event, and I am delighted to say that their efforts were rewarded – our birthday party will be one to remember for years to come. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who makes Foxland Grange an amazing place to call home, and for helping to make the day extra special."

She added: "It’s been a busy fifteen years. We’ve welcomed some real characters to the home, built relationships with brilliant local organisations, and worked hard to create a homely environment for everyone who spends time with us here at Foxland Grange.”

"We’re excited to see what’s in store for the next fifteen years and beyond!"