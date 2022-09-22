Is your name Barratt? People with surname in family tree asked to get in touch for reunion

The reunion event is taking place at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall

Shropshire-based Alison Wright and her cousin Iain Clegg, from Hereford, are organising a family reunion.

The Barratts were well-known builders in Tettenhall whilst others in the family worked as gardeners at nearby Chillington Hall in Brewood.

The event is taking place at the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall on the afternoon of October 2, with over 50 relatives already attending ranging in age from five to 95, including some flying over from Canada.

“The reunion was originally due to happen three years ago, but was postponed twice due to Covid,” said Alison.

“The delay has allowed us to connect with more relatives, in Australia, Canada and Switzerland, as well as all over the UK, but we know there are still a lot more out there.”

George and Phoebe had 13 children, nine surviving into adulthood and the cousins are already in touch with descendants of five.

The four branches of the family not yet reached are those of William T Barratt (1859 – 1933) – married Annie L Smith; Elizabeth A Barratt (1870 – 1961) married Arthur J Manley; Charles H Barratt (1873 – 1956) – married Florence Hitchon and Arthur Harry Barratt (1877 – 1963) married Elizabeth Dukes.