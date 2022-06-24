Disgusted carer 'told family to remove resident' from home over 'horrendous' treatment

Abbey Lodge Care Home

Abbey Lodge Care Home in Cranmere Avenue, Tettenhall, was put up for sale earlier this month after inspectors put it in special measures, prompting residents to be moved out.

An damning report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) reported significant issues with its care, leadership and culture, with inspectors finding that vulnerable residents were put at risk and not always supported to safely eat and drink - putting them at risk of choking.

Now, a carer with 30 years experience, has come forward to describe the scenes she witnessed as "disgusting".

Annie, who asked not to reveal her surname, told the Express & Star: "It was disgusting the things that have gone on there. I've done care for over 30 years and I've never seen anything like it."

Her comments come as a woman said she was relieved her grandmother was taken out of the home, "otherwise she would have died".

Kimberley Hughes said her 78-year-old nan, Lilly, went into Abbey Lodge as a before going into rehab and eventually returning home.

"However, the treatment she received or lack of treatment was horrendous. It resulted in me going over there one evening and packing up all her things and I took her out of there," she said.

"I went to CQC with all my complaints but when my complaint was put to the manager, he denied it all.

"I'm just glad I pursued it - otherwise it wouldn't have been shut down. She would have died if I left her in there!"

Annie, who worked at the care home whilst Kimberley's grandmother was living there, confirmed everything she said.

She said: "I only hung around just to make sure that Lilly was cared for and then taken away by her family.

"I actually informed the family to get her out of the home because of everything that was going on.

"When I first went in for the interview, the boss said to go to him when there was any concerns. I did go to the boss with issues but he said that I'm over reacting.

"I lost my patience with fellow staff. There was a total lack of care in the care home, in fact no care at all.

"I worked there for three weeks and I'm ashamed to say that I worked there. I'm ashamed to even have my name associated with it.

"The carers did not do anything. No care at all."

The home was placed into special measures, requiring owners to make urgent improvements, before its registration with CQC was cancelled in May and the site is now closed. It has now been put on the market and if being offered to let through Midlands property agents Bond Wolfe.

Amanda Lyndon, CQC’s head of adult social care inspection, said: "We carried out an inspection of Abbey Lodge Care Home, due to concerns received about the quality of care, people's safety and its leadership.

"When we inspected, we found a service that wasn’t being well-led, staff told us they didn’t feel listened to and they were concerned about the poor culture and management at the home. The provider didn’t ensure there was clear guidance for medicines in place and there wasn’t always trained staff available during the night to administer medicines.

"During our inspection, we also found people weren’t always supported by trained staff who understood people’s needs. Risk assessments weren’t always up to date or complete, and we were concerned there wasn’t always suitable care plans for people. We saw one person with diabetes had no care plan and staff were not trained to deal with their condition, placing this person at significant risk of harm.