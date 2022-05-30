Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Splashing family fun back on the agenda as popular outdoor pool reopens

By Nathan RoweTettenhallPublished: Comments

Excited locals turned out in their droves for the opening of Tettenhall Pool for the first time in two years.

Enjoying the water at Tettenhall Pool were Leo Hammonds, eight, Noah Hammonds, six, and Tyler Hammonds, seven, from Walsall
Enjoying the water at Tettenhall Pool were Leo Hammonds, eight, Noah Hammonds, six, and Tyler Hammonds, seven, from Walsall

The popular outdoor pool was officially reopened on Saturday after passing water safety checks, and will be available for splashing until September 11.

Situated in the heart of Tettenhall's Upper Green, the pool had to close throughout 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those looking forward to visiting the pool are being encouraged to enjoy the water safely and to be considerate to local residents and other users.

Lexi Skidmore, aged 10, of Pensnett

Wolverhampton Council looks after Tettenhall Pool, and over the years it has attracted many visitors from across the city and proven to be extremely popular during the school holidays.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change for Wolverhampton Council, said: "We know how popular Tettenhall Pool is during the warmer weather and we’ve been busy getting it ready over the past few weeks for plenty of summer fun.

"Hopefully there will be some hot days on the horizon so I’d just like to remind people of the importance of wearing hats and sun screen while taking a dip – and do make sure you wear suitable clothes and shoes.

Macy Skidmore, aged nine, of Pensnett

"We all like to enjoy a cool drink and perhaps relax with a picnic by the pool, but please remember to be considerate to local residents and take away all your litter with you.

"We’d also like to remind people that if they bring their dogs, to make sure they are kept under control."

Kyle Stansbie, aged 12, of Pensnett

Meanwhile, plans to invest £500,000 to improve facilities in East Park are moving forward, following feedback from hundreds of local residents and young people.

The results of local community consultation, led by an independent research company, are being reviewed by the council to identify the most sustainable and cost-effective options.

Tettenhall Pool

Following this a full public report will be prepared with recommendations on the proposed way forward and there will be further public engagement, especially with local young people, to shape plans for the park.

Tettenhall
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News