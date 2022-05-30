Splashing family fun back on the agenda as popular outdoor pool reopens

Enjoying the water at Tettenhall Pool were Leo Hammonds, eight, Noah Hammonds, six, and Tyler Hammonds, seven, from Walsall

The popular outdoor pool was officially reopened on Saturday after passing water safety checks, and will be available for splashing until September 11.

Situated in the heart of Tettenhall's Upper Green, the pool had to close throughout 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those looking forward to visiting the pool are being encouraged to enjoy the water safely and to be considerate to local residents and other users.

Wolverhampton Council looks after Tettenhall Pool, and over the years it has attracted many visitors from across the city and proven to be extremely popular during the school holidays.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change for Wolverhampton Council, said: "We know how popular Tettenhall Pool is during the warmer weather and we’ve been busy getting it ready over the past few weeks for plenty of summer fun.

"Hopefully there will be some hot days on the horizon so I’d just like to remind people of the importance of wearing hats and sun screen while taking a dip – and do make sure you wear suitable clothes and shoes.

"We all like to enjoy a cool drink and perhaps relax with a picnic by the pool, but please remember to be considerate to local residents and take away all your litter with you.

"We’d also like to remind people that if they bring their dogs, to make sure they are kept under control."

Meanwhile, plans to invest £500,000 to improve facilities in East Park are moving forward, following feedback from hundreds of local residents and young people.

The results of local community consultation, led by an independent research company, are being reviewed by the council to identify the most sustainable and cost-effective options.

