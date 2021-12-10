Noise concerns as new Tettenhall restaurant bids for live music licence

Al Sorriso is at Upper Green in Tettenhall. Photo: Google

Al Sorriso, on Upper Green, Tettenhall, has asked for permission to allow live music at the venue between 7pm and 11.30pm, recorded music from 9am to midnight and the sale of alcohol between 9am and midnight.

In a report to the council, licensing manager Greg Bickerdike said he was looking to mediate with the premises owner and applicant Luciana Palmieri to agree terms.

Written correspondence from Mr Bickerdike to Elizabeth Gregg, the council’s senior licensing officer, said: “Environmental health have concerns regarding potential noise nuisance to nearby residents if live music is to be permitted at the premises.”

A further report from Sam Hoskins, the council’s Senior Environmental Health Officer, added: “Environmental health have concerns regarding potential noise nuisance.

“The premises is adjacent to residential accommodation and it is foreseeable that the activities of live music will cause public nuisance.”

Licensing bosses have already received a number of representations raising concerns – including one from Conservative Tettenhall Wightwick councillor Jonathan Crofts.

He said: “We are mindful of the balance that we have to strike between the needs of our residents and those of our business community, which may sometimes conflict.

“We must ensure our residents can peacefully enjoy their homes and environment, whilst also encouraging responsible and positive investment and economic growth.”

Further correspondece, from West Midlands Fire Safety Officer Neil Aston-Baugh, added: “The premises has been inspected and there are some fire safety issues which could negatively affect the public safety objective, if the licence is granted without remedial actions.”

A number of nearby residents, who wished to remain anonymous, have already made written objections to the council.

One said: “I have lived in my house for over 50 years. I now live on my own and cannot cope with the increased volume of customers and the extension of live music proposed in this application.

“I have shared access with the building, and I am concerned that there are potentially implied legal liabilities – should any customer accidents occur.

“The risk is increased by the heightened volume of waste which overflows into the area and presents a tripping hazard.”

Another said: “There is no parking on Upper Green and I am concerned with projected numbers of 100 customers that there will be problems with illegal parking and potential traffic issues.”

The previous owners of the Venue, Little Italy, closed at 10pm and held no live music events – prompting another resident to say: “Music would most definitely cause disturbance to the peace around our properties.

“There is already anti-social behaviour problems in the hHigh street here.

“Our small road is a cul-de-sac – and parking is only for loading and unloading. After drinking, people are can be respectful. I hope that you will give consideration to our concerns.”

Al Sorriso, which also has a restaurant in nearby Albrighton, opened last month.