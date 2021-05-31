Louis steps out again for Children's Hospital

Fundraiser Louis Johnson, of Tettenhall

Louis Johnson, 14, was due to walk from Tettenhall to Birmingham Children's Hospital (BCH) last year, however the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

On Saturday he walked the distance of 16 miles, despite being told that he might not be able to achieve his aim because of health issues.

Louis said: "This walk meant a lot to me, not only for raising money for the hospital but in memory of two of my friends who were treated at BCH and sadly no longer with us.

"Isabella and Ben meant the world to me. Unfortunately cancer took them both away from us.

"The walk was hard for me as I struggle with my chest a lot, especially since I was taken ill in November 2020 and my asthma has got worse.

"In 2019 I did the same walk in a storm trooper costume in the Easter heatwave we had.

"It took me seven hours to complete the walk but fortunately it was good weather.

"I was determined to finish the walk but crossing the roads from Wolverhampton to Hagley Road was difficult.

"I have sore hips and feet but managed to ride my bicycle the following day."

He has raised almost £1,100 thanks to the walk to the hospital, adding to his total of more than £13,000 already raised for the charity.

His fundraising efforts have not gone unnoticed, last week, Louis was declared one of the hospital's 100 Heroes in a virtual presentation and he has also received a trophy.

The Smestow School pupil has health conditions including Pectus Excavatum, which involves his ribcage collapsing inwards, and he has recently been diagnosed with Scoliosis.