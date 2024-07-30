Alterations to Wolverhampton pub made without permission set to be considered
Planners are being asked to decide whether alterations made to a pub without permission should be allowed to remain.
By Mark Andrews
Published
A retrospective planning application has been submitted to Wolverhampton Council for changes to the Goldthorn Pub, formerly the Goldthorn Social Club, in Goldthorn Hill.
The application relates to staff quarters which were created at the site of the pub as part of a recent refurbishment.
A one-bedroom flat was added to the pub, without permission being in place.
The proposals will now be considered by the council's planning department.