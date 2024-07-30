Alterations to Wolverhampton pub made without permission set to be considered

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A retrospective planning application has been submitted to Wolverhampton Council for changes to the Goldthorn Pub, formerly the Goldthorn Social Club, in Goldthorn Hill.

The application relates to staff quarters which were created at the site of the pub as part of a recent refurbishment.

A one-bedroom flat was added to the pub, without permission being in place.

The Goldthorn Pub

The proposals will now be considered by the council's planning department.