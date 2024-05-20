Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Angela Mottram, who has links to the Penn area, died on October 15 last year.

She was living at Lime Tree Court Residential Care Home, in Ettingshall Road, in Bilston.

She formerly lived in Swan Bank, in Penn, in Wolverhampton. Solicitors' firm FBC Manby Bowdler has appealed for "any persons having a claim against or an interest" in her estate to write to them at 6-10 George Street, Wolverhampton, WV2 4DN, before before July 17.