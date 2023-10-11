Woman taken to hospital after being hit by van in Wolverhampton

Emergency services were called to the junction of Wolverhampton Road East and Dudding Road in Penn. Photo: Google

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Wolverhampton Road East and Dudding Road in Penn at 7.32am today.

The woman was treated by ambulance staff for injuries "not believed to be serious" and taken to New Cross Hospital for further treatment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an road traffic collision at the junction of Wolverhampton Road East and Dudding Road in Penn at 7.32am.

"An ambulance arrived on scene in four minutes and was followed by a paramedic officer a minute later.

"On arrival, crews discovered a van and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision.