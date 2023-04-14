Police thank 'amazing' residents who helped officers find missing child in Wolverhampton

Officers in the city announced that they had found the missing child known as Coby at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

Penn & Tettenhall police said on social media on Friday morning: "A big Thankyou to all the amazing residents around Aldersley and Claregate last night who came out and helped our Wolverhampton response, WMP drone team and our Tettenhall PCSO'S in finding missing child Coby."