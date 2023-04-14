Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police thank 'amazing' residents who helped officers find missing child in Wolverhampton

PennPublished: Comments

Police have paid tribute to "amazing" residents who came out to help them find a missing child in Wolverhampton.

The image posted by Wolverhampton Police on social media when they announced Coby had been found.
The image posted by Wolverhampton Police on social media when they announced Coby had been found.

Officers in the city announced that they had found the missing child known as Coby at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

Penn & Tettenhall police said on social media on Friday morning: "A big Thankyou to all the amazing residents around Aldersley and Claregate last night who came out and helped our Wolverhampton response, WMP drone team and our Tettenhall PCSO'S in finding missing child Coby."

Penn
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Tettenhall

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News