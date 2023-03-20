More than £400 donated to Wolverhampton church by councillors

Springdale Methodist Church in Penn

Councillor Paul Singh and Councillor Stephanie Haynes handed over the funds to Springdale Methodist Church and Community Centre.

The donation of £440 came from the ward funds for Penn, an area both represent, and have been used to help the church to support others.

Councillor Singh said: "Anything we can do to support the church with the great work they do for the community, we will. They provide coffee mornings for people who feel isolated or lonely, and there's a lot of activities being run there too.

"These bean bags, as simple as it sounds, will be great for the young people to sit down on, relax, talk to their friends and make new friends and shape them into just being good members of the Penn community.

Community groups run crafts, art, toddler groups and keep fit along with other activities at the Warstone Road church – which has been supported by Councillor Singh for over a decade.

The bean bags will be used to help provide a safe warm space for young people to meet and socialise. Some members had requested bean bags so they could relax and chat, with the funding being used to pay for five of the seats – as well as an additional coffee machine and a year's supply of fairtrade coffee.