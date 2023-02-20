'Jewel in Penn's crown' helping youngsters get involved in sport

Eleanor Mitchell, Councillor Steph Haynes, Ruben Peterson, coach Josh Price, Paige Price, Lucy Mitchell, Councillor Wendy Thompson, Councillor Paul Singh. Front: Adam Elshahawi, Arthur Price and Isaac Price.

But for others Hanbury Lawn Tennis Club, founded in 1936, is a place to call home with people of all ages encouraged to pick up a racket.

And the family-friendly site on Hanbury Crescent has been going from strength-to-strength by teaching young people good sportsmanship.

Councillor Paul Singh, who represents Penn, has been a supporter of the club for a number of years – and has helped youngsters to play there.

He aid: "As a ward councillor, I've been supporting the club for the last five years or so by using the 'ward funds'. They had an issue with lighting and wanted to extend their hours, and I was absolutely delighted to support them where that was concerned.

"But, really, I'm more delighted to see this club is helping young people in particular to get what I call 'good habits' through learning sportsmanship and keeping themselves active. It's seen them make friendships, get them out of the house and get them really involved into the community. This club really is a jewel in Penn's crown."

The tennis club – run by a group of volunteers – had been applying for 10 years for lights to keep youngsters playing during the dark winter months, before the proposal was accepted a few years ago.

And membership has started to increase with thanks to coach Josh Price who continued to help children improve during Covid-19 – when restrictions allowed – which led some members to enter a league.

The club currently runs two junior coaching groups at the moment – a red ball group from 9.15am to 10am and a yellow ball group between 10am and 11am on Saturday mornings for different age groups.