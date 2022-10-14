Wolves legend Steve Bull reopens pub after £600k refurbishment

Steve Bull at Hollybush opening

The Hollybush, on Penn Road, reopened on October 10 following a £600k month-long revamp.

Bully joined local transplant campaigner Elizabeth Latham, one of the longest surviving kidney transplant patients, who work tirelessly to help others in the community, along with general manager Michelle Wood and partner Barry Bunce as they cut the ribbon to celebrate the re-opening of the well known Wolverhampton pub.

The new look includes a new spacious function room and dining area, as well as a newly designed bar and outside seating.

Pub managers Michelle Wood and Barry Bunce welcomed a few guests to the newly renovated pub in a soft launch.

Ms Wood said: "Marston's have literally ripped apart the pub and started new.

"We are really, really excited, we want this pub to be accessible and available to everyone - for us, it's all about being part of the community."

The pub already had a team of 30 staff and the refresh will be creating up to a further 20 jobs.