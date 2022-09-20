Semi-detached home in Penn beats guide price by almost £150k at auction

209 Warstones Road

209 Warstone Road was among 123 lots sold from 145 offered at Bond Wolf's latest auction.

Sales raised £20.2 million as 15,121 viewers logged in to watch the online auction live on Friday with 1,000-plus registered bidders.

The hammer came down at nearly seven times the guide price of £25,0000 for the three-bedroomed property in Warstones Road.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe, said: “We are delighted to have continued our market-leading success rate at what was our fifth auction of 2022.

“While the wider economy is having its wobbles, our healthy results show that there is still a keen interest in the property market from bidders across the UK and abroad," he added

This property in need for modernisation, but with potential for development at the side and rear subject to planning permission, saw competitive bidding that resulted in a sale price of £174,000.

Other properties that sold well included a two-bedroomed, mid-terraced house at 10 Lloyd Street in Wolverhampton with a guide price of £65,000 that sold for more than twice that at £136,000.

In Stafford, a rare pair of neighbouring two-bedroomed, semi-detached houses at 52 and 54 Carisbrooke Drive, which both had guide prices of £82,000, were sold for £122,000 each.

A freehold mixed-use investment property containing a shop, gymnasium, two self-contained flats and telecommunications masts that is bringing in annual rents of £49,400 at 170-174 Halesowen Street in Rowley Regis was sold prior to auction for £550,000 – well over the £495,000 guide price.