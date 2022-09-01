Repairs to A449 between Penn and Wombourne should be 'fast-tracked' due to road condition, councillor says

Vehicles travel on a poor road surface on the A449 Stourbridge Road, near Wombourne, earlier this year.

Resurfacing and structural work will be carried out on the A449 Stourbridge Road between Penn in Wolverhampton and Wombourne from Monday.

It will be carried out between the Warstones Road roundabout and the junction with Wodenhouse Lane up to the border with Dudley until September 30.

And it includes a notorious stretch of road well-known for being in a poor condition with many potholes outside the Miller and Carter steakhouse in Penn.

Councillor Paul Singh, who represents the area on Wolverhampton Council, said: "The work on this road, of course it's welcome, but really we need this doing a lot sooner because if you look at the road it needs urgent repairs – urgently.

"It affects my residents directly because it's the gateway into Penn and into the city and the door out. I was out there on Saturday morning and the volume of traffic at 10.30am was high, it was very busy because it's a well-used road.

"And it should not have got to this stage in this first place. It's absolutely welcome but personally, I would have wanted this done a lot lot sooner. If there's anything the council can do to fast-track it in their schedule, it would be appreciated by lots of people in Penn, the wider residents in Wolverhampton, and I'm sure in Staffordshire."

Work is expected to start between the Dudley and Worcestershire boundaries of the road between September 20 and October 3.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “We’re pleased to start this vital repair work on what is a busy stretch of the A449 in South Staffordshire, particularly between the Warstones Road and Wodehouse Lane roundabout junctions.

“We understand defects have been a concern to local road users and so have acted as quickly as possible to schedule in the repairs.

“Safety on our roads is a top priority to us so we know how important these works are. They will pave the way for full resurfacing next summer – giving lasting protection to the road, help to prevent future defects and significantly improve skid resistance.”

The works will pave the way for full resurfacing of both stretches in summer 2023. And for the work to be carried out safely, temporary lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place – with work only carried out between 9.30am and 3pm on weekdays to “minimise disruption”.