Family and friends of four-year-old with cerebral palsy to take on Wolverhampton Half Marathon to fund physio

By Thomas ParkesPennPublished:

Family and friends of a four-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy will take on a half marathon to raise money for vital physiotherapy after her surgery.

Sarah Lathbury and Bill Mani pictured with Sarah's daughter Olivia, aged 4.

Olivia Lathbury is set to undergo Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy – a surgical procedure to reduce spasticity in the lower limbs – in Liverpool in October.

And after the surgery the girl, who was born prematurely alongside her twin sister Jorgie and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy, will need physiotherapy.

It is the reason why her family, who live in the Penn area of Wolverhampton and are from Wombourne, will take on Wolverhampton Half Marathon next week with friends.

Her mother Sarah Lathbury, who is fundraising with help from charity Just4Children, said: "My daughter is due to have spinal surgery in Liverpool in October and she needs a physio programme, quite intense physio, so we're raising money for that.

"It costs around £75 to £100 per hour and she needs it everyday. I think the surgery will have a huge impact on Olivia, she can walk independently at the moment but with this surgery she's going to have it'll help her to walk better without falling over and she'll be able to run. Even simple things like jumping she can't do at the moment so if it works, it'll help with things like that.

"It will be a gradual thing over two years and it's important to get the physio within the two years, if not it's not really worth having the operation."

The 38-year-old, who is married to the twins' father Stephen Lathbury, said the charity which is helping them fundraise has set a target of around £15,000 over three years. It will help to continue Olivia's physio, which will initially be provided by the NHS for around two weeks after the operation.

And to help reach the target, seven people will be taking on the 13.1 mile distance on September 4 with friend Bil Manni taking on the major challenge barefoot.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oliviasjourney

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

