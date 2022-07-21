Painting in Penn exhibition to feature 160 exhibits

St Barholomew's Church

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson will officially open the exhibition for invited guests on Friday, September 2 and then the public can visit the next two days from 9.30am until 5pm.

There will be over 160 paintings on show in the Church Hall, and in the church as well as demonstrations taking place in the Oak Room.

Resident artist for the Society of All Artists Anita Pounder will be at the church on Saturday, September 3 between 2pm and 4pm demonstrating Brusho water colour techniques, and on Sunday, September 4 from 2pm until 4pm, Laura Donaldson will demonstrate advanced techniques of landscape acrylic painting.