Takeaway thanks supporters after double award win

Awlad Hussain (front) celebrates winning the British Bengal Curry Awards 2022 Chef of The Year and Takeaway of The Year with staff members

Penn Balti in Wolverhampton was the recipient of two awards at the British Bengal Curry Awards, a series of awards celebrating the best in Indian and South Asian restaurants across the country.

The takeaway, which is based in Penn, won best chef of the year for Awlad Hussain and best Indian takeaway at the awards ceremony at the Skylark Hotel in Southend Upon Sea on Monday, June 27.

Awlad Hussain, who is head chef at Penn Balti, said it was a wonderful honour to get the award recognition and said it showed the level to which his customers appreciated the takeaway.

He said: "I put in the entry to the awards because I believe we provide a quality service and have a lot of customers who are very loyal and will always judge us on their meals.

"We are busy and enjoy their support because I think we provide great quality food and they have been very supportive of our efforts and celebrated us winning these awards."

Mr Hussain said the takeaway had enjoyed a five star rating for months and also worked hard during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide meals for NHS staff, sending out 20 meals per day to help people.

He said the awards were his finest achievement and offered words of thanks to everyone who had supported the takeaway over the years.

He said: "I've been in the curry trade for 21 years and this is my finest achievement, winning both of these awards.

"A lot of people have been coming to me and asking about the awards and offering their congratulations and I want to say thank you to them because they have always been there for us.