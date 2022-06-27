Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Penn Fields School students hold inspirational art exhibition in Wolverhampton

By Adam SmithPennPublished:

Penn Fields School students have staged an art exhibition which showed the importance of people bouncing back after the pandemic.

Penn Fields School artists Jack Evans, 16, and Oliver Garfield, 15
Penn Fields School artists Jack Evans, 16, and Oliver Garfield, 15

The students curated, created exhibits and organised the Pennsfest Regeneration exhibition at Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton.

Arts lead at the special school, which teaches pupils from age five to 19, Shelley Cooper was proud of the students efforts.

She said: "The exhibition was delivered by the students so they could understand what needs to be done to get something creative finished.

"A lot of artists found it very difficult during Covid so we wanted to show how we could help them, and give them opportunities by coming into the school.

"They held workshops at the school which were great for them and the students, and we had some amazing visitors to the exhibition which all said they were impressed of the art on show."

The work is inspired by City of Wolverhampton’s Re-light scheme of boosting employment and wellbeing of the people of Wolverhampton after Covid.

Penn Fields School artist Jasmina Adomaityte, 15
Penn
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News