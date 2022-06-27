Penn Fields School students hold inspirational art exhibition in Wolverhampton

Penn Fields School artists Jack Evans, 16, and Oliver Garfield, 15

The students curated, created exhibits and organised the Pennsfest Regeneration exhibition at Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton.

Arts lead at the special school, which teaches pupils from age five to 19, Shelley Cooper was proud of the students efforts.

She said: "The exhibition was delivered by the students so they could understand what needs to be done to get something creative finished.

"A lot of artists found it very difficult during Covid so we wanted to show how we could help them, and give them opportunities by coming into the school.

"They held workshops at the school which were great for them and the students, and we had some amazing visitors to the exhibition which all said they were impressed of the art on show."

The work is inspired by City of Wolverhampton’s Re-light scheme of boosting employment and wellbeing of the people of Wolverhampton after Covid.