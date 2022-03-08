Wolverhampton Zumba dancers raise cash for Ukraine during outdoor class

Zumba dancers raise cash for Ukraine

Vince Taupin-Khan has been holding outdoor Zumba sessions on the Spring Hill pub's car park since lockdown.

However, this weekend Vince posted on social media the Zumba session would be a fundraiser for the Ukraine and 35 people turned up raising £404 which was sent to the UNICEF.

He said: "The reaction was amazing, so many people came on the day but also those who could not come donated as well. I was delighted Penn Councillor Celia Hibbert also came along.

"People have really been touched by what they are seeing on the television from Ukraine and our group, which have been meeting on the car park since lockdown, were really generous."

Penn Councillor Celia Hibbert tweeted after attending the Zumba session, she said: "More Social-Entrepreneurs springing up in Penn. Residents are not driven by just money, but potential to solve community-based problems. Vince Taupin-Khan organised a special Zumba class with all proceeds to go to UNICEF Ukraine appeal. Much fun had, hundreds of pounds was raised."