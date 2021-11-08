Parkinson's UK and Dementia UK to benefit from charity dinner in Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 5/11/21 Promoting a gala dinner, (Left-right) resgistered manager Ginny Lad, office manager Hemma Chopra, training manager Annette Rowley, and operations manager Akshay Mall, at Carers2u, Wolverhampton..

Ginny Lad, aged 52, the registered manager and carer of Carers2U, hopes that the charity dinner, to be held at South Staffordshire Golf Club, from 3pm until late on November 14, will raise at least £3,000 to be split between the two charities.

Already ticket sales are going fast and £1,300 has been raised.

Ginny said: "This will be the first time that we have held a charity gala dinner and people will be able to enjoy a three-course meal, entertainment and games such as Mr & Mrs and Play Your Card Right during the event.

"There will also be a raffle and representatives from Parkinson's will be VIP guests at the event.

"We employ 10 staff and care for 27 patients.

"Both patients and carers will be attending the event and we hope to raise as much as possible for the two charities.

"Even though Parkinson's and dementia cases are on the increase I feel that there is not enough support for them locally.

"That is why we decided to hold this event and are hoping it will prove successful.

"We can cater for 130 people for the evening but people really do need to buy tickets now as they are selling out fast.

"If we have a complete sell-out we are hoping to raise at least £3,000 for the two charities.