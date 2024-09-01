Month-long traffic diversion for utility project ahead for village drivers

Staffordshire County Council said a Temporary Prohibition of Traffic order will come into operation on September 16 and it is hoped the project will be completed by October 11.

The order will remain in force for a period of 18 months or until the utility works, which will be carried out on or near the road have been completed, whichever is the earlier.

Details of the diversion route will appear on the website one.network/?tm=139947202 soon.