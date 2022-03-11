A cuppa and a cake help raise vital charity funds

Hayley Powell and Jo Knight raise a cup at the community event

The Coven Mother's Union held a special Cuppa and Cake event at St Paul's Church in Coven to help raise funds for the Haven Wolverhampton on Saturday, March 5.

The event, which saw more than 130 people attend the event, helped to raise £589.30 for the Haven, which supports women and children who have been subjected to Domestic Abuse, and women who are at risk of homelessness.

Mother's Union co-ordinator Jo Knight helped to organise the event and said it was all about supporting local charities and helping them to flourish.

She said: "The Haven was one of the first charities we helped when we first set up in 2017 and we decided to do an event the next week for their EmPurple week and we've worked closely with their senior community fundraiser Hayley Powell.

"We would normally do these event once a year, but weren't able to do them because of Covid, so tried to raise funds by doing events in our homes.

"This is the first one back with the community and it was really well-supported and, if I'm honest, packed to the rafters."

Funds were raised for the event through £1.50 entrance for the event, which included a cup of tea or coffee, a raffle, sales of Easter pins and unwanted Christmas presents and a Guess the number of sweets in Pooh's honey pot.

Hayley Powell from the Haven attended the event and said it was great to see so many people support the Haven.

She said: "After a difficult couple of years, it was lovely to see the community coming together, enjoying a delicious slice of cake and raising vital funds to help the woman and children of the Haven.

"The amount raised will ensure our services can continue to be a beacon of hope to those vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness.

"We are so grateful to Jo and all of the Coven Mother's Union for the commitment, care and support."