Bernard Curtis shows the amount of fly-tipping left dumped in Dovecotes

Bernard Curtis has said Wolverhampton Council have not acted on his requests to clear up fly-tipping, abandoned cars, and improve lighting and access in parts of Dovecotes in Pendeford.

The 76-year-old, who has lived in the area for 43 years, spoke about the issues he felt the area was facing and the conversations he'd had with the council.

He said: "There's a lot of issues on this estate, particularly around rubbish, lack of police and dumped cars in the car park, as well as people parking across pavements along the street, meaning people have to manoeuvre past them.

"To be quite honest, I don't think the council wants to do anything about it, even though I've been telling them for years.

"I've brought these issues up with councillors in the past, brought them to the civic centre and even spoken to Ian Brookfield about it and I think the council needs to get a grip."

Among the issues Mr Curtis said were causing problems and hadn't been removed included a lack of sufficient lighting across the Staffordshire canal bridge at Howland Close and trollies being left full of rubbish on car parks.

Other issues he highlighted included rubbish being left on the street and not cleared up and tree branches being left at the side of the pavement and said the area was a nice area, but action was needed.

Bernard Curtis said one of the issues he had raised was about street lighting near the canal

He said: "This is a lovely area to live in and there are some great people here, but the council needs to start enforcing the tenancy agreement and do something about the owner occupiers who are a law onto themselves.

"I just think the council needs to get a grip and get the councillors involved in sorting out the issues around here."

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Council said: "We take the criminal act of fly tipping very seriously and understand how it affects people, communities and the environment.

"We would ask Mr Curtis to contact our Customer Services team who will ensure all the necessary information is gathered in order for us to look into the issues he’s raised.